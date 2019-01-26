Pranab expresses gratitude to people for Bharat Ratna

-
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday expressed his "deep sense of humility and gratitude" to the people of India for being awarded Bharat Ratna, saying that he had received much more from the people than what he had given in return.
"It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of India that I accept this great honour, the Bharat Ratna, bestowed upon me. I have always said and I repeat that I have got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them," the former President said in a statement.
Mukherjee urged the people strengthen their resolve to live up to the ideals of the Constitution.
"Our Founding Fathers have guided us this far, let us go farther with greater vigour and spirit to create an India of our dreams. On this Republic Day, let us strengthen our resolve to live up to the ideals of our Constitution," Mukherjee said.
"The dynamism of our Constitution exemplified in the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity sets the tone of our development. We must strive to protect and preserve these foundational ethics," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the former President for his contribution to Indian politics and the growth trajectory.
"Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels," Modi tweeted.
