Prayer services, memorials mark one month of SL bombings

and memorials were held across on Tuesday to mark one month of the April 21 Sunday suicide bombings, mostly in capital Colombo, that killed more than 250 people.

A special prayer service was held opposite the in Kochchikade, Colombo, where the first of the eight blasts took place on April 21 and claimed over 50 lives, News First reported.

members of the victims of the attack took part in this service.

Meanwhile, a multi-religious summit was held at the

At the event, victims of the terror attacks were remembered and speeches on peace, harmony and inter-religious harmony were made by dignitaries.

In addition, a silent vigil was organised opposite the Liberty roundabout in

The Sunday bombings which also injured over 500 people was the bloodiest attack in the island after the civil was ended in 2009.

