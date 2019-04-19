Priyanka on Kanpur road show after Amethi meetings (2nd Lead)

on Friday drew huge numbers of supporters out on the streets as she kicked off her road show in this industrial city on Friday.

Thousands of workers thronged the streets since afternoon even as the party's eastern incharge, who was supposed to arrive here at around 3 p.m., only reached around 5.50 p.m. and then kicked off her road show from the Ghanta Ghar area.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was clad in a red saree, received a rousing welcome in as the party workers showered her with flower petals before she began the roadshow.

Seated with candidate on the top of a SUV, she waved to party workers and supporters as they raised slogans against and the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.

Traffic in the industrial city came to a stand still as thousands lined up to see her.

A small scuffle also broke out after a came along with the saffron party flag, but Congress workers snatched it and took it away.

Gandhi was to conclude her road show at Bada Chauraha after covering a distance of five km. She was also slated to address a small public gathering at the Phool Bagh Chauraha.

The Congress had earlier held roadshows in and during her three-day 140 km river ride between March 18 to 20. She had also held one in Ghaziabad for Congress candidate and another 15 km-long roadshow in Ayodhya on March 29.

Earlier, she held marathon meeting with party workers and the senior leaders of the BSP and the JAP in Gauriganj, the district

Arriving at the in Rae Bareli, her mother and Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency on Friday morning, she travelled to Gauriganj by road for the meeting to discuss the party's poll preparedness in the district.

A senior Congress told IANS: "During Priyanka Gandhi's five hour meeting, and Jan Adhikar Party district were also present."

The BSP and the JAP leaders assured of all help to the party in Amethi, where Priyanka Gandhi's brother and Congress is facing a stiff challenge from BJP's Smriti Irani, who is contesting from the constituency for a second time after she lost in 2014, the added.

Asked about the presence of leaders in the meeting, the Congress said that they will organise a meeting on their own and then they will call Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, in the meeting.

The BSP-SP-RLD alliance has not put up any candidate in the Amethi and seats.

