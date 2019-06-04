Puma signs deal with footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

brand has signed a deal with Singh

will be the face of in India, sporting the company's performance footwear and equipment starting with the season 2019/20.

Adding to its strong roaster of athletes like Virat Kohli, and K.L. Rahul, the will represent the brand at national and international leagues, starting with the King's Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Gurpreet, who holds the distinction of being the first Indian to play in the European top division league for Stabaek in Norway, also captained the Indian national team to their historic victory against in the Asia Cup 2019.

Known for his stellar performances on field, Gurpreet as Bengaluru FC won the 2018-19 Golden Glove Award.

When asked about the association, Gurpreet said: "The choice was easy for me. Puma is a great brand and we share the same vision to further the adoption of in our country. So, working with Puma seemed like a natural step for me. I look forward to a long and fruitful association with the brand."

