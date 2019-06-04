Pak fined for slow over-rate, Archer-Roy for code breach

Englands and have each been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching the code of conduct during their game against at

According to an International Council media release, Roy was found using obscenities in Monday's game.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of Pakistan's innings on Monday when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.

was fined for showing dissent at an umpire's decision. The incident occurred in the 27th over of Pakistan's innings, when showed obvious dissent following a wide delivery.

In addition to the 15 per cent fine, one demerit point has been added to both Roy's and Archer's disciplinary records.

Meanwhile, has also been fined for minor over rate.

Sarfaraz was fined 20 per cent of his match fee while his teammates were fined 10 per cent each following the over rate breach after was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pakistan defeated England by 14 runs to clinch their first victory in the ongoing

--IANS

aak/in

