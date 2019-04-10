Rafale judgment proves Modi mislead SC: Kejriwal

-
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's Rafale judgment shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mislead the apex court over the issue.
"Modiji was saying everywhere that he got a clean chit in the Rafale matter. The judgment the SC gave today shows that Modi has stolen from the deal. He cheated with the army and to hide all this, he mislead the Supreme Court," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The Supreme Court in an unanimous judgment on Wednesday rejected the preliminary objections raised by the central government, as a result the Rafale review petitions will now be heard on merits. The court will look into the documents published.
--IANS
nks/in
