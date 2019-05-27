Railways runs 78 special trains to meet summer rush

Due to unavailability of tickets in most fast and super fast trains during the summer holiday season, the is running 78 special trains to cater to the rush, an said on Monday.

"To cater to the extra rush, we have started 78 special trains from April 1," a senior Northern Railway told IANS. The special trains would make 1,354 trips until July, the said.

There are about 1,200 trains that ferry about 10-12 lakh passengers every day across the country.

On the running late, often by over 5-7 hours, of trains, the official said huge traffic was one of the biggest challenge for running the trains on time. "If the train gets late then it goes on getting late as the rail traffic is already occupied by another train ahead," the official said.

The official also said sometimes the rakes of special trains were used for the main express trains when they gate late by over 5-6 hours. The maintenance of rakes takes about minimum of four hours.

"But we are trying to ensure that the special trains run on time," the official said.

