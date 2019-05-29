Realme X does not arrive in India before 2019 second half

China-based handset maker on Wednesday said it would not be able to bring its much talked about X to before the second half of the year.

"We shall try to bring it [ X] earlier, but with all our effort, we think we shall be only able to bring around [the] second half of the year," Realme tweeted in response to a query from a user.

The player had unveiled the device at an event in a few days back.

Realme X is priced at Chinese Yuan (CNY) 1,499, or around Rs 15,300 (4GB RAM +64GB ROM variant) and CNY 1,599, or Rs 16,300 (6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant).

The new phone is powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 710 chipset and has a 48MP rear camera and a 16MP pop-up front camera.

The company has said it has used sapphire glass on the surface of the pop-up front camera for scratch resistance.

On the design front, Realme, in collaboration with Japanese Naoto Fukasawa, has introduced two colours for the Realme X series -- "steam white" and "punk blue".

Realme started as a sub-brand of in and has expanded to other countries including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Phillippines.

Realme split from its parent company in July last year.

The device maker, which came into existence in 2018, was among the top five brands during the fourth quarter of 2018 with around eight per cent market share.

