Realme aims to sell 15 mn units in India in 2019

China-based maker Realme, that clocked seven per cent market share in in the first quarter of 2019, is aiming to sell at least 15 million handsets in the country by the end of year, the company's CEO said on Monday.

The that came into existence in 2018, was also among the top five brands in the fourth quarter of 2018 with eight per cent market share.

"We are targeting to sell at least 15 million handsets this year and I believe in sales numbers," Madhav Sheth, Chief Officer, India, told IANS.

"The sales and shipments won't have such a huge gap," Sheth replied when asked if the company was aiming only at the shipment numbers.

Realme, which started as an online-only brand, now gets the majority of its sales from offline channels, according to Counterpoint Research.

The will set up six exclusive stores in metros by the end of the year. The first such store will be opened in July.

However, the company said it will also focus on the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

"We'll explore going into places like Nashik, and We'll also look to set up pop-up stores in the northeast," noted Sheth.

The company is targeting 50 pop-up and six exclusive stores this year. The would house Realme's portfolio of smartphones, "Buds" and backpacks.

"We already have our own earbuds and before Diwali, we will also have our own range of accessories. We will come up with our own power bank, Bluetooth headset, apart from few more smartphones," the said.

Currently, the has a in 50 cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat, and Chandigarh, and is expanding footprint to meet the growing demands of customers.

"We've already set up multi- in 39-40 cities and we'll reach 20,000 multi- across 150 cities before 2019 ends," said the company

The firm unveiled its first exclusive kiosk at the pop-up sale in on Saturday. The kiosk lets customers experience and purchase from the portfolio.

The Chinese currently has one of its research and development (R&D) bases in and another in China, while its is located in Greater Noida, which has a production capacity of almost 60-80 million handsets a year.

The firm introduced the model in May 2018, marking its foray into the entry-level segment.

According to (CMR)'s mobile handset report, the firm's smartphone shipments grew by over 600 per cent in the September-October period in comparison to the July-August period in 2018, thus, making it the top emerging brand in

Born as OPPO's sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand targeting the global youth.

( can be contacted at krishna.s@ians.in)

--IANS

ksc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)