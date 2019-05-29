Samsung set to be top smartphone seller in India: Warsi

Riding sales of Galaxy A and online-only Galaxy M series, is on track to beat as the No. 1 seller in this year, according to a top of the South Korean

"We are aiming to double in the country this year. Overall, we are expecting a healthy double-digit growth in revenue in the business," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Business, India, told IANS, here on Wednesday. The company "should be" the biggest seller in the country by the end of this year, he added.

has sold within 3 months two million M series smartphones, in addition to over 5 million Galaxy A phones in 70 days.

With 48.6 per cent share of the online channel, maintained its leadership position in the smartphone market in the first quarter of 2019, according to (IDC). reached 40.2 per cent of the India smartphone market in the same period.

Samsung increased its to 13.5 per cent in the same quarter. But with the launch of its India-first Galaxy M series phones, the company is "pushing the envelope" to increase its share of the

"Our business in online has taken a vertical take off, thanks to the three M series models," Warsi said, adding its phones in other series were also available online.

The three M series models that Samsung has launched are -- Galaxy M10, M20, and M30 -- in the Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000 price range.

Its fourth phone in the series will be M40, scheduled for launch on June 11. "We are planning to launch the Galaxy M40 at around Rs 20,000," Warsi said.

"The Galaxy M40, to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor, will have the screen sound The sound is created through the vibration of the screen," Warsi said.

The phone will also have the "Hole-in-Display", a currently available in its flagship S10 series.

