Delhi HC asks RBI to explain how G Pay is operating

The on Wednesday asked the of India (RBI) to explain how Google's app G Pay is facilitating financial transactions without requisite authorisation.

The RBI and India Digital Services have been asked to submit their replies following a plea alleging that Pay was not listed as an authorised operator as per the list of 'Payment System Operators.'

The division bench comprising of Delhi and Justice was hearing the petition filed by

Mishra said in his plea that he is concerned over the welfare of Indian economic and system and privacy of Indian citizens. Hence, he requested the court to impose penalties on India Digital Services for doing unauthorised operations in the country.

Google Pay is violating Section 4(1) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act 2007 published by the RBI on March 20 which says no person other than the central will commence or operate a payment system, except under and in accordance with an authorisation issued by the Reserve under the provisions of this Act, he said in the petition.

