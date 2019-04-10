Delhi HC asks RBI to explain how G Pay is operating

-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to explain how Google's mobile payment app G Pay is facilitating financial transactions without requisite authorisation.
The RBI and Google India Digital Services have been asked to submit their replies following a plea alleging that Google Pay was not listed as an authorised operator as per the list of 'Payment System Operators.'
The division bench comprising of Delhi Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing the petition filed by Abhijit Mishra.
Mishra said in his plea that he is concerned over the welfare of Indian economic and banking system and privacy of Indian citizens. Hence, he requested the court to impose penalties on Google India Digital Services for doing unauthorised operations in the country.
Google Pay is violating Section 4(1) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act 2007 published by the RBI on March 20 which says no person other than the central bank will commence or operate a payment system, except under and in accordance with an authorisation issued by the Reserve Bank under the provisions of this Act, he said in the petition.
