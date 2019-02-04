RSTV YouTube channel breaches 2 million subscriber mark

THe Television's (RSTV) channel on Monday crossed 2 million mark in terms of subscribers and emerged as the sixth fastest expanding channel.

Adding around 4,000 subscribers a day, the channel has acquired over one million subscribers in less than eight months, RSTV said.

With over 4 lakh subscribers in August 2017, it acquired over 15 lakh subscribers in the last one and a half years to register 470 per cent increase in the viewer base. During the same period, total views on its channel increased from 8.13 crore to 29.62 crore, marking over 364 per cent increase.

RSTV is ahead of other channels like NDTV (1.52 million), Today (1.33 million), DD News (1.12 million), Times Now (0.99 million), Republic World (0.87 million), News 18 (0.65 million). It is at the eighth position, behind AajTak, TV, ABP News, Zee News, NDTV, News 18 India and News24.

The rapid expansion in the viewership of RSTV is attributed to editorial autonomy, selection and diversification of content making it different from others, increased coverage of the official events involving the and increased ground reporting, it said.

For further improving the content and coverage planning, RSTV is in the process of joining BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) platform for assessing viewers' response to each of its shows.

--IANS

and/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)