Apple music software update taps power of new Mac Pro

on Friday released a new version of X, its professional music production software, with optimisations that take advantage of the power of the new

X 10.4.5 will now support up to 56 processing threads, allowing pro music producers and film composers to work through demanding music projects with ease, said.

With the new Mac Pro, Logic can now run up to five times the number of real-time plug-ins compared to the previous generation

The new version of the increases the available track and channel count for all users, now supporting up to 1,000 audio tracks and 1,000 software instrument tracks, providing four times the number of available tracks for productions.

said that X 10.4.5 has been made available starting Friday as a free update for all existing users, and is available on the for Rs 15,500 for new customers.

