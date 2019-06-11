Samsung Galaxy M40 launched for Rs 19,990 in India

South Korean has refreshed its mid-ranged M series with a new M40 priced at Rs 19,990 in

The device features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 6GB and 128GB maximum storage, the company said in a statement.

'Designed for millennials and Gen Z, Galaxy M series was conceptualized in We are confident that the discerning millennial consumers will be delighted with the new M40 device,' said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President,

As part of the triple rear camera setup, the houses 32MP+5MP+8MP primary cameras, along with a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset and it runs the latest 9 Pie and is fuelled by 3,500 mAh battery, the company added.

The would be available for purchase starting June 18 on in and Samsung's own website in midnight blue and seawater blue colours.

