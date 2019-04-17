Samsung India unveils Galaxy A70 for Rs 28,990

India on Wednesday announced Galaxy A70, earlier than its reported launch next week, which is the sixth in the popular series.

Priced at Rs 28,990, will be available for pre-booking between April 20-April 30.

The device has 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB and 128GB internal storage with micro-SD slot up to 512GB.

Consumers who pre-book can purchase U Flex, a premium device worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999 only, the company said in a statement.

"Our recently launched line has seen an unprecedented success since its launch. It has reached a milestone of $500 million in sales within 40 days of launch," said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior of India.

comes with 32MP triple rear camera capable of shooting super slow-mo videos.

The device has a 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capability.

"With its best-in-class display, Samsung Pay, path-breaking triple rear camera and top-notch processor, the is all about experience," Singh added.

For Selfie buffs, there is a 32MP front camera with features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus.

Starting May 1, Galaxy A70 will be available for sale in three colours -- white, blue and black. Galaxy A70 will also be available on

