Samsung's latest processor for mid-ranged phones announced in India

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy M series phones to sport Infinity V display
Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature a larger battery, fast charging, and more
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks on official website ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to come with headphone jack
Samsung unveils its first triple camera Smart phone Galaxy A7
-
Samsung on Monday announced its latest processor for mid-ranged smartphones -- Exynos 7 Series 7904 -- with enhanced multimedia support and high-end features, customized especially for India.
The processor delivers fast octa-core performance required for nimble web browsing, quick app launching and smooth multitasking while consuming less power, the company said in a statement.
"Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity," said Rajeev Sethi, Senior Director and Head of sales and marketing, device solutions, Samsung India.
Built on a 14nm process, the processor is equipped with two Cortex-A73 cores that run at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A53 cores at 1.6 GHz.
"With-A73 as a 'big-core' Exynos 7904 delivers fast single-core performance and the embedded LTE modem supports Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) for 600Mbps downlink speed," the company added.
The image signal processor (ISP) of Exynos 7 Series 7904 features single-camera resolution of up to 32MP and an advanced triple-camera setup.
Additionlly, it also comes with support for faster Full High Definition (FHD) at 120 frames-per-second (fps) or Ultra High Definition (UHD) at 30fps of video playback along wth FHD+ display for vivid mobile entertainment, the company said.
The processor is currently in mass production and is expected to soon be part of Samsung's next mid-ranged smartphone.
--IANS
rp/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU