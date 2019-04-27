Shatrughan Sinha says Jinnah part of Congress

said that founder Mohammed Ali was part of the family and praised him for his role in independence and development.

Addressing a public rally in Sausar, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, said the belonged to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi,

"These leaders had played the most important role in the development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here," he said.

On Saturday, declined to comment on the development, saying that he has not heard Sinha's speech.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, slammed for the remark.

Sinha is contesting the as a candidate from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat where he will face

--IANS

ak/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)