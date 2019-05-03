Sonakshi holds road show for mother in Lucknow

on Friday held a road show for her mother who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a candidate.

Sonakshi was accompanied by her brother as they campaigned for their mother. was also present along with

The road show that moved through three Assembly constituencies covered a distance of about 6 km.

A huge turnout was seen, apparently to see Sonakshi who waved to the crowds.

The road show that moved at a snail's pace covered the old parts of the city that is populated mainly by Muslims.

did not join the road show.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)