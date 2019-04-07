SP-BSP-RLD to hold joint rally in Uttar Pradesh

-
The SP-BSP-RLD alliance will kick-off its joint campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, holding its first rally in Saharanpur's Deoband town.
Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said: "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Ajit Singh will be present in the rally to be held near Jamia Tibbiya Medical College. In the coming days they will share a stage on several occasions."
The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.
The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, respectively.
Polling for the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases, from April 11 to May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.
