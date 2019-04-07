SP-BSP-RLD to hold joint rally in Uttar Pradesh

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance will kick-off its joint campaign for the elections on Sunday, holding its first rally in Saharanpur's Deoband town.

said: " Akhilesh Yadav, supremo Mayawati, and (RLD) will be present in the rally to be held near In the coming days they will share a stage on several occasions."

The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.

The alliance has decided not to field candidates from and Amethi, the constituencies held by leaders and Rahul Gandhi, respectively.

Polling for the 80 parliamentary seats in will take place in seven phases, from April 11 to May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

