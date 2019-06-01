Spotify could let multiple users create playlists

Swedish is testing a new feature called "Social Listening" that would let multiple users add songs and make playlists in real time.

" is working on 'Social Listening', letting friends to control music together with their own devices. Scan Code or open link for it to begin," tweeted on Friday.

The screenshots Wong tweeted, hidden in the version of Spotify, shows the screen set-up ready to let users scan each other's codes or share a link to create a shared queue.

"We're always testing new products and experiences, but have no further news to share at this time," quoted Spotify as saying.

For now, the feature is being internally tested by Spotify employees.

It remains unclear if the feature would roll out to its over 100 million users worldwide.

Earlier in February, Spotify launched its services in with premium subscriptions costing Rs 119 per month.

--IANS

rp/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)