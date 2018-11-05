JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

'Ishq Sufiyana' singer wants to focus on quality rather than quantity

Gunfight in Ganderbal in Kashmir

Business Standard

Strong demand accelerates India's October service sector growth

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Strong demand accelerated India's service sector growth in October, a key economic data point showed on Monday.

Accordingly, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index rose from 50.9 in September to 52.2 in October.

An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity and below 50 an overall decrease.

In addition, the headline seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 53 in October from 51.6 in September.

"The PMI surveys brought positive news of stronger economic growth at the start of the third quarter of FY 2018-19, together indicating a welcome rebound in private sector expansion from September's four-month low," Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, and author of the report said in a statement.

"A stronger upturn in services activity complemented the faster rise in manufacturing production reported last week."

--IANS

rv/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements