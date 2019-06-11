JUST IN
Business Standard

Suhana Khan rocks oversized sweatshirt

IANS  |  Mumbai 

A new photograph of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has her rocking an oversized sweatshirt.

In a photograph doing the rounds on social media, Suhana is seen flaunting only the bright yellow piece. She exudes a casual and chilled out vibe with a messy hairdo and no make-up look.

On Monday, a video of her taking a dance floor by storm with her moves, went viral.

Recently, her mirror selfie with her ATM card showing from the back of the mobile cover, also grabbed the attention of social media users.

Suhana Khan is currently studying in London.

--IANS

dc/rb/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 15:32 IST

