Tiger loves to party after '8pm'

who launched his new music video 'Are you Coming' on Friday evening, says he loves to party at night after a long working day with his friends.

Talking about his party life and how he connects it with the song, Tiger told media, "I believe in the philosophy of 8p.m. where you allow yourself to the party, chill and relax with your friends after a hectic day at work and that's what resonates with me about this music video."

The music video is choreographed by the and sung by The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

The 'Baaghi' said, "It was delightful shooting the video, especially with some fabulous moves, all under Remo's excellent guidance. I had a great time working with Happy Productions India and this music video is full of fun, excitement, romance and sure to rock your season of love."

Tiger will soon be seen in the film 'Student Of The Year 2'.

--IANS

aru/prs

