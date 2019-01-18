Toyota launches Camry Hybrid at Rs 36.95 lakh in India

-
Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced the India launch of Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV) here at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.95 lakh.
The price would be same across the nation and bookings were opened from the day, the company said.
The Hybrid is powered with a "2.5 litre 4-cylinder TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) Gasoline Hybrid Dynamic Force Engine", Toyota said in a statement.
The new model features "Continuously Variable Transmission" with sequential shift by paddles.
It also comes with nine SRS airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist system.
