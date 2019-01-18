JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Sophos appoints new Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, Japan

Honest opinion stinks, but it doesn't stop me from voicing it: Sonu Nigam

Business Standard

Toyota launches Camry Hybrid at Rs 36.95 lakh in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced the India launch of Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV) here at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.95 lakh.

The price would be same across the nation and bookings were opened from the day, the company said.

The Hybrid is powered with a "2.5 litre 4-cylinder TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) Gasoline Hybrid Dynamic Force Engine", Toyota said in a statement.

The new model features "Continuously Variable Transmission" with sequential shift by paddles.

It also comes with nine SRS airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist system.

--IANS

rrb/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 12:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements