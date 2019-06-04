Tripura offers subsidies to attract industries

The (BJP) government in has decided to broaden subsidy and incentive packages to attract big, medium and small industries.

"The state cabinet on Monday expanded and introduced new subsidy and incentive packages to boost big, medium and small industries in The state has huge natural resources, including high quality gas," Law and told IANS here on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Biplab Kumar Deb, modified the Industrial Investment Promotion Incentives Schemes. "Big industries and seven more segments, like hotel, tourism, hospital and nursing home, have been brought under the purview of the new subsidy and incentive schemes," he said.

Sharing details, he said variety of capital investment subsidies, and exemptions in state goods and services tax (SGST) have been introduced. Apart from 25 per cent subsidy on power consumption, subsidy on has been increased to 5 per cent from 4 per cent.

Now the employees' share of (EPF) in the new industries would be paid by the government and a new 10 per cent transport and export promotion subsidy has been introduced under the modified scheme.

Nath said since the BJP came to power in Tripura 15 months ago, 1,474 small and medium units had been set up.

Stating that Tripura is the second largest natural producer after and big natural have been found by (ONGC), he said there were huge scope to set up and besides bamboo-based units.

Nath said the had also decided to make 12 backward blocks as model blocks and spend Rs 150 crore in three years on it. A high-level committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, would be set up to supervise the plan.

"Health services, nutrition for children and women, education, agriculture and water resources, development of infrastructure, employment and skill development, financial inclusion would be the priority areas for these 12 proposed model blocks," he said.

