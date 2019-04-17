Why TikTok ban may not have the desired results

With crores of people in already using and all of them having the option to share the app with others, blocking its access on Play Store and may not have the desired results, say experts.

TikTok, which is very popular among children, is facing criticism from different quarters for circulation of "pornographic content".

and blocked the download of the Chinese short video-sharing app, following a request from the government.

But there are some market and technical realities which will not make the ban very effective on the ground and the possible issues and concerns will continue to bother people, especially increasingly worrying parents, according to market research firm

Any existing user of TikTok, who has the app installed on the smartphone, can share it with any such seeker through apps like ShareIt. Once the app is shared, the user can install the app and become a new user, said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and at

"There is a need to have a holistic approach to get rid of such increasing digital menace, which cannot be absolved by and/or legal recourse alone," Kawoosa said.

The had asked and to block the app following the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the original order on April 3.

Expressing concern over the "pornographic and inappropriate" contents on TikTok, the high court had directed the Centre to ban the app.

The Madurai Bench of the on Tuesday refused to lift the ban on and set April 24 as the next hearing date.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, claims that it has over 120 million monthly active users in

So already a considerable number of potential users are on the platform..

Although the app is now not available on Store and Apple App Store, people can get them from the third-party app stores such as apkpure, androidapkbox, uptodown and apkmirror, said.

"It will be next to impossible to enforce any law or order with such fragmented markets," it added.

