Two kinds of alliances to remove Modi government - total unity, possible unity: Sharad Yadav (IANS Interview)

There will be two kinds of alliances -- "total unity" and "possible unity" -- across states to reach the opposition goal of removing the government, said

Yadav, 71, who has been instrumental in bringing various opposition parties on an anti-Bharatiya (BJP) platform, told IANS in an interview that the name of the of a coalition government has in the past emerged mostly after the elections and it will also be the case in the coming polls.

Yadav, who is counted among the senior most opposition leaders, said it is a pan- opposition alliance does not seem workable and there will be state specific agreements.

"There will be 'sampurn ekta' (total unity) and 'sambhav ekta' (possible unity). The effort is for total unity but if that is not possible, then there will be possible unity," Yadav told IANS.

He admitted that there was difficulty in achieving total unity in several states due to competing claims of opposition parties.

Yadav, a former union who has won elections from three states, described the (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance in as a "right step."

"It is a step towards giving a strong challenge (to the BJP)," he said.

The SP and BSP have left out of the alliance which sends 80 MPs to the

Yadav said that there was difficulty in achieving total unity in states such as and but irrespective of the outcome in such scenarios, the opposition parties will come together to keep the BJP out.

He said there will not be any difficulty in achieving "total unity" among opposition parties in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and

Yadav, a seven-time member of Lok Sabha and four-time of the Rajya Sabha, said people have made up their minds to defeat the BJP in the coming elections.

"The first priority is to defeat the BJP. Formation of government will be decided later," he said.

Citing instances of coalition and other governments formed in 1977, 1990, 1996 and 2004, he said the prime ministerial candidate was not known.

He said once the BJP is defeated, choosing a candidate in the post poll scenario will not be difficult.

Asked about Modi's assertion that the choice in the Lok Sabha polls was between a "majboot sarkar" (strong government) and "majboor sarkar" (weak government), he said such slogans were meaningless.

"People were the ultimate sovereign authority."

Yadav said there was no use of a government which calls itself strong but "does not work in the parameters of the Constitution".

Yadav accused the government of creating divisions among the people, causing communal polarisation and failing to deliver on its promises to various sections of people.

A founding member of the Janata Dal-United, Yadav has also been a convenor of the The JD-U ended its alliance with the BJP in 2013 after 17 years.

However, when Chief Minister returned to the NDA in 2017, Yadav parted ways with him.

The Loktrantrik is part of the Grand Alliance in

--IANS

ps/vsc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)