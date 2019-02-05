JUST IN
Business Standard

Two mild earthquakes in Himachal

IANS  |  Shimla 

Two low-intensity earthquakes hit Mandi and Chamba districts in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. There was no report of casualties or damage.

In Chamba district, this was the third quake this year.

The tremors measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale were first felt in several parts of Chamba district at 3.51 p.m., a meteorological department official told IANS.

Later, a quake of 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Mandi district at 7.33 p.m.

Chamba was twice hit by mild quakes on January 12 and January 22.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 20:16 IST

