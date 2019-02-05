Two mild earthquakes in Himachal

Two low-intensity earthquakes hit and districts in on Tuesday, an said. There was no report of casualties or damage.

In district, this was the third quake this year.

The tremors measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale were first felt in several parts of district at 3.51 p.m., a told IANS.

Later, a quake of 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in district at 7.33 p.m.

Chamba was twice hit by mild quakes on January 12 and January 22.

--IANS

vg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)