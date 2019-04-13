Rahul, Amarinder pay homage at Jallianwala Bagh

and Minister paid homage to martyrs of the massacre at the national memorial here on Saturday.

A Police contingent reversed arms to mark the occasion.

Gandhi along with Minister and his cabinet Minister were joined by people in large numbers who gathered to pay homage to hundreds of men and woman who were gunned down by British troops on April 13, 1919.

The day marked the 100th anniversary of the bloodbath, when British forces led by opened fire on unarmed, innocent Indians, including children, who were present at a gathering protesting peacefully against the oppressive Rowlatt Act of the

The massacre is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle against the British occupation. The official death toll by the was put at 379.

Hundreds of people, including students, residents and visitors held a candlelight vigil in on the eve of the 100th anniversary late on Friday.

The British government, even after 100 years, has only regretted the massacre but stopped short of apologising for the killing of so many innocent people.

Rejecting the regret expressed by British as "inadequate", Minister on Friday demanded "an unequivocal official apology from Britain".

Vice will arrive here later for the main function commemorating the massacre.

Gandhi arrived here late on Friday and visited the and offered prayers at the Akal Takht.

The sanctum sanctorum of 'Harmandir Sahib' was closed for the night when the chief arrived.

