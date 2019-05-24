Fire in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area

A fire broke out in a building in Bhendi area of south Thursday night.

A fire broke out at in Bori Mohalla around 10.30 pm, said a

The area is crowded at night during Ramazan festival.

According to the official, initially a short circuit was reported from the building, and fire brigade personnel later found that a fire had broken out.

Over 12 vehicles of the fire brigade were engaged in dousing the blaze and no casualties were reported, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)