Vodafone Idea to deploy Ericsson's 'Cloud Packet Core'

Swedish technology on Friday said telecom Idea will deploy its "Cloud Packet Core" to enhance its existing core network.

"As part of this deal, Idea would benefit from market leading core and network functions such as virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solution enabling fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity," said in a statement.

Idea is partnering with the global vendors and equipment suppliers like Ericsson to deploy new with built-in customisations and novel innovations to deliver rich customer experience while building a robust, future-fit network, it said.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, said: "Data consumption in is growing rapidly and users are looking for new, richer experiences every day. We are confident that will be enable us to meet our strategic goals."

