Vodafone Idea to deploy Ericsson's 'Cloud Packet Core'

-
ALSO READ
Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready LTE equipment for Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020
BMW, Vodafone, Ericsson urge EU to consider 5G car standard
Bharti Airtel falls to near eight-week low after Moody's downgrade
Vodafone Idea's Q3 consolidated net loss over Rs 5,000 cr
-
Swedish technology major Ericsson on Friday said telecom major Vodafone Idea will deploy its "Cloud Packet Core" to enhance its existing core network.
"As part of this deal, Vodafone Idea would benefit from Ericsson's market leading core network applications and network functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solution enabling fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity," Ericsson said in a statement.
Vodafone Idea is partnering with the global vendors and equipment suppliers like Ericsson to deploy new age technologies with built-in customisations and novel innovations to deliver rich customer experience while building a robust, future-fit network, it said.
Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, said: "Data consumption in India is growing rapidly and users are looking for new, richer experiences every day. We are confident that Ericsson's vEPC solution will be enable us to meet our strategic goals."
--IANS
rrb/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU