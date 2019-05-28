Whispers of discontent in MP Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia's defeat in elections continues to hurt his supporters in While all party members stood by as chief minister, some members talked about sabotage in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Crash of key leaders in the elections has thrown up a leadership crisis. Who will now lead the organization in the state? is also the for over a year. The party sidestepped the PCC leadership issue after assembly elections to focus on elections. But the camp will not let it pass. The party will struggle to find someone acceptable to all.

Now that the elections are over, there is a fresh demand for to be made the has also criticised the for not sparing enough time for the organisation. was the campaign in the last year's assembly elections. His supporters had last year suggested he was a better face to invest in for the chief ministerial candidate.

There are others who say has already proved his mettle in the assembly elections. The circumstances were very different in the Lok Sabha elections.

This is the first time in three generations that no member from Scincia family will be a member of the Lok Sabha. Jyotiraditya was humbled by his fan and follower till recent times, K.P. Yadav, with a big difference of 1.2 lakh votes. Pictures of Scindia wiping his tears will remain etched in his supporters' minds.

Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks obliquely suggesting Kamal Nath, and Ashok Gehlot's extra care for sons has revived murmurs against the leadership in

Kamal Nath was quick to scotch the speculation about his possible resignation as The said there was no such proposal.

Meanwhile, there are reports of N.P. Prajapati's displeasure over pruning of security. This opens up a new front for the to fight on. There was a reshuffle of the security which did not go down well with the who referred to the being better looked after in the neighbouring Chhattsgarh. The government sought to ward off the crisis saying the issue was caused by the model code of conduct for the recent elections.

--IANS

naidu/prs

