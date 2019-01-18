Will protest if Parrikar 'dodges' Assembly committee meet: Congress

Accusing ailing of avoiding meeting legislators from the Opposition, state on Friday said if Parrikar continues this, the party would raise a ruckus in the forthcoming state Assembly session.

"Parrikar has been skipping office regularly. When it comes to meeting him, it is only the ruling MLAs and BJP leaders that get preference. Despite repeated official requests, Parrikar has not even had the courtesy of meeting our of Opposition, let alone any MLA," Chodankar told reporters here.

"If he dodges meeting the of Chandrakant Kavlekar on Monday during the meeting, then the MLAs will raise the issue of his inaccesibility in the Assembly session," he added.

In the meeting, the agenda for the upcoming three-day Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly, scheduled to be held later in January, is expected to be finalised.

Both Parrikar, as and Kavlekar as of Opposition, are part of the

Parrikar is suffering from and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and since February 2018. While the former Defence Minister, strapped with medical paraphernalia, has been making public appearances now and then, public access to the is limited, much to the chargin of the members.

According to sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Parrikar is expected to attend the Assembly session which begins on January 29.

"The Chief Minister will take part in and will table the budget too, irrespective of health concerns," a party functionary said on condition of anonymity.

