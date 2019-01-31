Woman attempts suicide after SHO scolds her

A woman consumed poison in a bid to commit suicide after the of Nagar police station scolded her for accusing teachers of a school of harassing her son, police said on Thursday. Doctors said she was in a stable condition.

The police said lodged a complaint against the teachers, saying they were "torturing" her son,

On Wednesday, she again reached the Nagar police station but the (SHO), Raj Kumar Sharma, allegedly ignored her.

When she threatened to commit suicide if she did not get justice, the lost his cool and reportedly told her to go home and kill herself. The also suggested that the woman should withdraw her son from the school.

In her suicide note, the woman accused the of favouring the school. The note named some police officers and teachers for her and her son's agony.

The woman returned home and consumed poison. Her husband rushed her to a hospital where doctors on Thursday stated that her condition was stable.

of Police Shlok Kumar said: "We have ordered an inquiry in the matter."

--IANS

sps/mr/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)