Yamunotri priests allegedly covering donation boxes

The Temple Committee has set up an inquiry to ascertain whether the priests at this famous temple in district in have put covers on the donation boxes to benefit from the money being offered by pilgrims.

The priests are alleging that they do not receive any part from the donation made in the boxes, which forced them to cover these with clothes.

A sub-committee has been set up to inquire whether the priests are actually covering the donation boxes allowing them, thereby, to take away all the money being donated on plates in the temple, said (SDM)

Arya, who is also of the Temple Committee, claimed that by covering the donation boxes, the priests might be getting all the money being offered on plates.

"When money is not going to the boxes, it might be going naturally to the plates," said Arya.

"But this is a matter of investigation. We can say only when we receive the report of the sub-committee," he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the temple. An FIR has also been registered in this regard, he added.

