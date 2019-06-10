Youth goes live on Facebook after stabbing family

A 27-year-old youth in West Bengal's district stabbed his family members, killing his grandmother, and then reportedly went live on after the heinous crime, police said on Monday.

"Indranil Roy, a resident of Keota Shibtala, attacked his family members on Sunday night. His grandmother Arati Roy, 80, succumbed to the injuries. We heard he did a live after the incident but we are yet to verify it," a said.

Roy's parents received minor injuries but they are now fine. "The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation," he added.

The said "the boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days".

Talking about the incident, a said the investigators should verify if the accused was high on drugs or if he has some psychotic illness.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)