Best of BS Opinion: Uncertain times for India, Covid-19 vaccine, and more

Narendra Modi’s evocative description of India’s Covid-19 predicament ahead of the availability of a vaccine underlines the criticality of a viable distribution plan.
As the lead edit points out, India is at the point when “it is time to draw up a transparent plan on how the vaccination effort will proceed, one that is open to public comments, has buy-in from state governments, and is on an accelerated timetable.” Read the edit here.
Other opinion pieces examine the prospects of India’s economic revival, the airline industry and the G20 summit. Kanika Datta sums up the views
The strategic and economic risks for India have risen to unprecedented levels, says Jaimini Bhagwati. He sets out the “known knowns”, the “known unknowns” and the “unknown unknowns” facing the country. Read it here
Murari Lal Jalan, the man who is leading the charge to revive Jet Airways, is another of the many personalities that have passed through the Indian aviation sector, writes Anjuli Bhargava. Read her account here
The recently concluded virtual G20 summit suggests that the world is looking beyond the US for leadership, the second edit argues. Read it here
