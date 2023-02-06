Best of BS Opinion: Vodafone Idea matter, green growth push, and more

-
Some of the bad times seem to have gone. But the sad part is that incidents like Josimath shall always stare us in the face. And what will the central bank do on Wednesday? That is all we have for you.
Ajay Shah: This is a good time for business building: Getting to world-class productivity with modest input prices in a way that makes decent operating-profit margins.
Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: It is more the RBI stance rather than the rate action that the markets will watch. Read it here
Sunita Narain warns of more episodes like Josimath. Read it here
The first edit is of the view that the government’s delay in picking the Vodafone Idea stake has harmed the telco. The second edit says although the government’s green initiatives would require a lot of money, the payoffs would come soon.
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 06:30 IST
