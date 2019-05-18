China could pay a high price for US tariffs

By putting more barriers in China’s path to US markets and, in the process, risking some short-term damage to the domestic and global economies, the US President Donald Trump could exact a heavy long-term cost on the world’s second-largest economy.

Indeed, he may even threaten China’s chances of eventually entering the ranks of high-income countries. Chinese leaders have long known that they need to change their development model if they are to make this difficult transition, powering through the dreaded “middle-income trap” that’s tripped up so many other ...