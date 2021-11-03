CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.12 trn to 9.1 mn taxpayers from Apr 1-Nov 1

The Central Board of Direct (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,12,400 crore to more than 91 lakh from April 1 to November 1, the Income Department said on Wednesday.

" issues refunds of over Rs 1,12,489 crore to more than 91.30 lakh from 1st April, 2021 to 1st November, 2021. Income refunds of Rs 33,548 crore have been issued in 89,53,923 cases & corporate refunds of Rs 78,942 crore have been issued in 1,75,692 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The department said the amount includes 58.22 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 11,086.89 crore.

