With 30 days more to pay premium, make sure you don't let your policy lapse

With the lockdown due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) expected to be extended, policyholders with life and general insurance policies would be worried about lapsation due to delay in payment. This is especially true for general insurance policyholders, who have to restore their motor, health, and other policies.

Gurdeep Singh Batra, head–retail underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, says: “The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) gave a week’s extension after the lockdown. It has said that during the lockdown period between March ...