AAP only party to challenge BJP in the country: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Citing his party's recent success in the Surat municipal polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the AAP is the only party that is challenging the BJP in the country.
Participating in roadshows in Seelampur, Kondli and Trilokpuri ahead of the municipal by-elections on February 28, he said voting for the AAP will usher in development since the party runs the government in Delhi.
Seeking votes for his party candidates MohammadIsharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar ward, Dhirendra from Kalyanpuri and Vijay Kumar, Kejriwal said the Congress was drawing a "zero and it's useless to vote for it".
"The Congress is being wiped off from everywhere, you must have heard about the municipal election results in Surat. Congress got zero seats in Surat. The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party to challenge the BJP across the nation," he said at Seelampur.
The AAP national convener also said his government has provided "zero power bills, good hospitals and schools" in Delhi, and asked people to vote for his party candidates in the municipal bypolls on Sunday.
"The Aam Aadmi Party is in government for the last six years in Delhi. We have taken all measures to develop Delhi, improve schools and hospitals, made bus rides free for women, and provided free electricity. If you vote for us and our councillor wins, we will work together for the development of Delhi," Kejriwal said.
The bypolls in five municipal wards are expected to witness a contest among main rivals AAP, BJP and Congress. The AAP had won four of the wards Chauhan Bangar, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Rohini-C while the BJP had bagged Shalimarbagh in the 2017 civic body elections.
The Shalimarbagh ward fell vacant after the death of the sitting BJP councilor, while the AAP councilors on the remaining four wards contested the Delhi Assembly polls last year and became MLAs.
