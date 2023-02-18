JUST IN
Party going through transformation process: Congress leader KC Venugopal
Uddhav calls meeting of party leaders for discussion after EC decision
BJP wants to make India a country of Nathuram Godse: Tejashwi on BBC survey
Accept it and take a new symbol: Pawar to Sena on 'bow and arrow' loss
Delhi BJP targets Gautam Gambhir, seeks CBI probe into dhalaos' allotment
Why EC was in hurry to decide Sena case, asks NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions clash over party office in Dapoli
India has set new model of infra development, says PM Narendra Modi
Uddhav to move SC over EC decision, says it's dangerous for democracy
Setback for Uddhav as Shinde faction wins 'Shiv Sena' name, party symbol
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Party going through transformation process: Congress leader KC Venugopal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

After ECI ruling, Maharashtra CM, ministers change to new name-symbol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several of his Ministers have now switched over to the new name-symbol on their social media accounts

Topics
Election Commission | Maharashtra | Eknath Shinde

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) awarded the original 'Shiv Sena' name and 'Bow-and-Arrow' symbol to the breakaway faction, several of its leaders adopted the new identity on their social media profiles on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several of his Ministers like Shambhuraj Desai, Uday Samant, Deepak Kesarkar, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar and many MPs and MLAs have now switched over to the new name-symbol on their social media accounts.

The ECI on Friday allotted the name-symbol to the Shinde faction, which was earlier given the name of 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' and had a symbol of 'Two Swords and Shield', sparking a political furore in the state.

Strongly protesting at the ECI verdict, the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that it would challenge the decision in the court, and was backed by its ally, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have also flayed the ECI's move in very strong words, terming it as "hasty, unexpected, injustice, amounts to death of democracy".

The Sena (UBT) will be permitted to useAits present name-symbol -- allotted in October 2022 -- only till the Pune by-elections are completed on February 26, as per the ECI order.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Election Commission

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 14:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU