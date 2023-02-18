JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP wants to make India a country of Nathuram Godse: Tejashwi on BBC survey

The RJD leader alleged that the Centre wants to send a message that anybody who "speaks against" the government would be dealt with

Topics
BJP | Tejashwi Yadav | BBC

ANI  Politics 

Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the survey at the BBC offices and alleged that the BJP is misusing the Central agencies and also attempting to make India a country of Nathuram Godse.

The RJD leader alleged that the Centre wants to send a message that anybody who "speaks against" the government would be dealt with.

"They (BJP) are misusing the Central agencies. They want to give a message that those who speak against them or speak the truth will be dealt with. You all know what happened with BBC. Everyone knows what happened in Gujarat. They want to make the country of Mahatma Gandhi a country of Nathuram Godse. They talk about Hindu Rashtra. But our diversity is our beauty," Tejashwi said addressing an event.

The I-T officials surveyed the UK-based broadcaster's offices over a charge of deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws, including transfer pricing rules and the diversion of profits illegally.

Earlier, holding the Central government responsible for the nearly 60 hours long I-T survey, JD(U) leader Sunil Singh said this operation was a part of vindictive politics.

"I-T raids on BBC reflect that the central government misuses central agencies like Income Tax, CBI, and ED out of political vendetta," he said.

He added, "BBC is a press, and the press is a fourth pillar of democracy. This operation is an attack on democracy and the Central government is responsible for this."

The I-T survey on BBC offices in Mumbai's Kalina Santacruz and the national capital's KG Marg concluded on Thursday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 10:47 IST

