Business Standard

Delhi BJP targets Gautam Gambhir, seeks CBI probe into dhalaos' allotment

Gambhir has been running four 'jan rasois' in his East Delhi constituency at refurbished dhalaos to provide meals to the needy at a token price of just one rupee

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gambhir
Gautam Gambhir

BJP MLA from east Delhi's Gandhinagar, Anil Bajpai, has once again targeted party MP Gautam Gambhir, seeking a CBI probe into the allotment of MCD 'dhalaos' (dump yards) to private individuals and organisations.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, Bajpai, without naming anyone, claimed that spaces allotted for dhalaos in the area have been converted into 'jan rasois' (community kitchens) and a library and their ownership given to private organisations.

"In some assembly constituencies in east Delhi, the space allotted for a dhalao has been converted into kitchen and library and the ownership has been given to private organisations, he claimed.

Gambhir has been running four 'jan rasois' in his East Delhi constituency at refurbished dhalaos to provide meals to the needy at a token price of just one rupee.

He had also opened a library in one such dhalao in Priya Enclave that was later handed over to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Bajpai, in October last year, had written a similar letter to Delhi LG V K Saxena demanding a CBI probe in the matter.

Gambhir was not immediately available for comment.

However, one of his aides said Bajpai was trying to create "nuisance" over a "non issue".

"These unused dhalaos were being put for welfare work and there was no irregularity involved. A frivolous case was even filed in the court by a lawyer regarding the library but that was withdrawn by him after it was proved that he was wrong," said the MP's aide.

Bajpai, who came to the BJP after quitting AAP just before Assembly polls in 2020, had earlier targeted Gambhir over the entry of vehicles in Gandhinagar, a popular garment hub in the city.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 07:36 IST

