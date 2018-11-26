JUST IN
Aircel-Maxis case: We've got sanction to prosecute Chidambaram, says CBI

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram

The CBI Monday informed a Delhi court that it has procured the requisite sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The court however extended till December 18 the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it needed two weeks to get sanction against other accused in the case.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal, while the ED is probing alleged money-laundering related to the deal.
First Published: Mon, November 26 2018. 14:35 IST

