Gandhi family has highest credibility: Gehlot slams PM on nepotism

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of nepotism and said that the Gandhi family was being targeted because they have more credibility than him.
Speaking during the Congress' 'halla bol' rally in Delhi, he said, "In the last thirty years no person from Gandhi family took any position in the government, neither they became Prime Ministers or Ministers, they are being targeted because they have more credibility than him."
He said, "When the Congress workers wants them, then why the BJP's stomach was aching." Gehlot spoke just before Rahul Gandhi's speech and took full chance to defend the family and attack the BJP on the issue of inflation, and said that the "democracy was in danger".
While Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that "joining the Congress was easy, leaving was also easy but sustaining in the Congress is not as easy as you have to fight for the country."
He was taking a jibe at those who left the party and more recently Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Another speaker, Gaurav Gogoi, said, "If the Centre thinks, the Congress is scared of the ED probe, come and see this. We are not scared of any agency, we will continue to fight for the farmers and the deprived classes of the country."
While talking about the price hike, Gogoi said that one of the most crucial problems that India was facing today was price hike and rising unemployment. "The farmers were unable to do farming. The government has imposed GST on almost everything which has added to their injury," Gogoi said further.
"This Modi government is working for corporates and his friends and 'achche din' have come for them, not for the common people. GST for curd, milk, buttermilk and all important edible commodities," he said.
"We are not going to finish at this rally but will go to every corner of the country. I want to assure you that the Congress is with all of you for always," he said.
--IANS
miz/dpb
