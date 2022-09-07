Amit Shah calls on BJP ministers to prioritise organisation's work

-
-
BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a meeting at party headquarters here, has exhorted all the ministers to give priority to the work of the organisation.
The meeting was convened on Tuesday to discuss the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.
According to sources, Shah expressed displeasure over many ministers not spending time in their constituencies as per the schedule set by the party organisation.
Shah made it clear to all the ministers that it is their responsibility to complete the work of the organisation without compromising on their responsibilities as ministers.
Meanwhile, he also praised the ministers who did good work in their constituencies.
Aiming to win maximum number of 'lost' seats, Shah said that in 2019 the party had won 30 per cent of the seats, which it had lost in the previous elections, and now this should reach 50 per cent in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
The BJP is making special preparations this time on the 144 seats, which it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These 144 seats in different states include those on which the party candidate stood second or third, or on which the party had won at some point but could not win from there in 2019.
The party ministers will be deployed to these 144 constituencies between October and January 2023.
These ministers will also have to visit their respective Lok Sabha constituencies during the period.
They have been directed to take night rest in the area, have food at local workers' house and interact with the grassroot workers.
--IANS
stp/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
