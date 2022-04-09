Amit Shah likely to embark on 2-day West Bengal visit from April 16

-
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah to be in West Bengal from April 16 to 17
UP Assembly elections: Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Prayagraj
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from April 16, which will be his first visit to the state after the last year's Assembly elections, said sources in the BJP.
Shah is likely to hold a series of meetings with the party workers during his visit in the state.
According to sources, the Home Minister is likely to visit the state on April 16 and 17. He is also likely to take part in the programme "Three Bigha Corridor" in Cooch Behar on April 16.
The Union Home Minister is also likely to visit the BSF camp on the India-Bangladesh border, said sources.
Sources further informed that Shah on April 17 is likely to visit Kolkata where he may hold a meeting with the party MLAs and top state leaders of the BJP.
During the meeting, Shah is likely to take details on the internal evaluation of the state committee of the party on the outcome of the Assembly elections.
Notably, the five-member panel set up by the BJP had submitted its report to the Union Home Minister on the Birbhum violence in which nine people were charred to death. In a view of the incidents in Birbhum, discussion on the law and order situation in the state is also likely to take place during the visit of Shah.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU