Biplab Deb's resignation validates BJP govt in Tripura non-performing: TMC

The Trinamool Congress has claimed Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation as Tripura chief minister substantiated its allegation that the BJP-led dispensation in the northeastern state has been a "non-performing" government.
TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the saffron camp should come out with a statement on why its central leadership "asked Deb to resign" as the CM months before the next assembly elections.
If they fail to tell the reason behind the removal of Biplab Kumar Deb, it will be assumed that the BJP-led government has miserably failed to deliver on its promises," Ghosh said.
The removal of Biplab Kumar Deb has substantiated the Trinamool Congress' allegation that the BJP dispensation is a non-performing government," he said on Monday.
Only the face of the Tripura government has been changed by replacing Deb, but the skeleton remains the same, the senior TMC leader said.
Manik Saha became the chief minister of Tripura after Deb, in a surprise move, resigned from the post recently.
Ghosh also claimed that the BJP is "scared of TMC's rise" in the state over the past few months.
Despite adversities, the TMC had managed to secure a 20 per cent vote share in Agartala Municipal Corporation elections. It rose to 24-25 per cent in some civic bodies' areas. Now is the time to change the government to serve the people in a better way," he added.
